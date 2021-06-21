Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

