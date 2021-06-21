Centrality 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $100.49 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

