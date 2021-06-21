Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CERE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $13.73 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.