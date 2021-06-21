Cerity Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.91 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

