Cerity Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $129.16 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

