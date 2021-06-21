Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

PINS opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 654,566 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,532. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

