Cerity Partners LLC Sells 127,945 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 127,945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

