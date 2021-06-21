CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$483.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

