CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$483.39 million and a PE ratio of 65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
