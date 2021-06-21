CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CGI stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,417. The firm has a market cap of C$27.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.50. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

