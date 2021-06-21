CHADS VC Price Reaches $0.0371 on Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $66.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00021794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00661890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,471,989 coins and its circulating supply is 48,312,632 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars.

