Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $685.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $674.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.