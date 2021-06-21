ChartEx (CHART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,385.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $210,275.59 and approximately $8,385.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.