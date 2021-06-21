Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $105.83

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.83, but opened at $102.40. Chase shares last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chase by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chase by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

