Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.26. 33,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

