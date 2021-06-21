Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

CGIFF opened at $5.75 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

