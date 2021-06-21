Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 130485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $577.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

