CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.56.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $35.93 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.