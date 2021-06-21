CIBC Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$17.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.58.

TSE:POU opened at C$14.24 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$15.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

