CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,245 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

