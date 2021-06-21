CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $109,000 in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Senmiao Technology Limited has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.