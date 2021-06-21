CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $109,000 in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. Senmiao Technology Limited has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

