CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,043 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

