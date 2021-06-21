Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.00. 1,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,116. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.52. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

