Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.08.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

