Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Up 6.8%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.94 and last traded at $82.94. Approximately 2,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,915,985. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

