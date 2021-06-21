Citigroup Downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.93.

VOYA opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

