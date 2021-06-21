Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

