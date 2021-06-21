Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.