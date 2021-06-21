Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,865,297 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,238.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

