Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

CPRT opened at $128.14 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

