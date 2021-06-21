Citigroup Inc. Has $26.04 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $106.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

