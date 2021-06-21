Citigroup Inc. Has $31.40 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3,718.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,870,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 61,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

