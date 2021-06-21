Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

