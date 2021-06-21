Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,296 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

