Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,871 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.