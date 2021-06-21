Citigroup Inc. Sells 30,163 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Advance Auto Parts worth $27,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 101.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 48.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP opened at $193.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

