Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

