Coastline Trust Co Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.