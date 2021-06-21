Coastline Trust Co Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
