Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $23.68 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

