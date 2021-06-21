Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CGNT opened at $23.68 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
