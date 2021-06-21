CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0003

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. CoinUs has a market cap of $89,835.84 and $765.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007904 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000251 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.