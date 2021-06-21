Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $918.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.78 million to $935.47 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,677 shares of company stock worth $13,842,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $44.68. 1,473,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,498. Colfax has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

