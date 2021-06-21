Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 771.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.