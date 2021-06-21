Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. 215,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,578,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

