Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 9,521 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $163.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.98. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.35 and a 52-week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

