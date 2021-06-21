Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

