Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.70 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 129.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $20,236,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $8,911,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

