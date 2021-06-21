Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 15,534 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,996 shares of company stock worth $34,745,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $145.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.30 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

