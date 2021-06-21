Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,360 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

EQNR stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

