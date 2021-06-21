Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,178 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

