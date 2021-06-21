Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 12,840,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 98.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

TEVA opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.