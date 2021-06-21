Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 244 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

